Balloon braids: 5 styles you'll love

Balloon braids are a fun and creative way to add some flair to your hairstyle. These braids are characterized by small, evenly spaced bubbles along the length of the hair, giving a unique and playful look. Perfect for casual outings or special occasions, balloon braids can be styled in various ways to suit different preferences. Here are some styles you can try with balloon braids.

#1 Classic balloon braid ponytail The classic balloon braid ponytail is a simple yet elegant style. For this, you need to create a single braid down the back of your head and secure it with an elastic band at intervals. This creates puffy sections or "balloons" along the length of the braid. It's perfect for keeping hair off your face while adding a touch of fun.

#2 Double balloon braid pigtails Double balloon braid pigtails give you a cute and playful look. For this style, simply divide your hair into two sections and create separate balloon braids on each side. Secure each section with elastics at intervals to form the balloon effect. This one's ideal for those who want to keep their hair away from their necks while looking adorable.

#3 Half-up balloon braid hairstyle The half-up balloon braid hairstyle is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down while styling the top half. Just take the top section of your hair and create a single balloon braid from ear to ear or just above them. Leave the rest of your hair down or tie it up in a loose bun or ponytail.

#4 Intricate balloon braid crown An intricate balloon braid crown gives you an elegant and sophisticated look. Start by parting your hair down the middle and create two separate balloon braids on each side, wrapping them around your head like a crown. Secure them in place with bobby pins or small elastics for a secure fit.