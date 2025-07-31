How to upgrade your denim jackets

Denim jackets have been a fashion staple for decades, providing a blank canvas for our personal expression. Celebrities have always led the way in this department, flaunting unique ways to customize their denim. From patches and embroidery to paint and pins, there are a million ways to make a denim jacket truly yours. Here are some timeless, celebrity-inspired techniques to help you turn a regular denim jacket into a statement piece.

Stitching style Embroidery inspired by '70s icons Remember those '70s fashion icons who added embroidery to their jackets? Well, embroidery has made a major comeback. Adding floral patterns or personalized initials can give your jacket a vintage feel and reflect your personality. This technique takes a lot of patience and precision but gives you a unique piece that stands out.

Patchwork flair Patches like '80s rock stars Popularized by rock stars in the '80s (they used to wear them to showcase band logos), patches today offer an easy way to add color and texture to your denim jacket. Be it quirky symbols or meaningful emblems, sewing or ironing on patches is an accessible way to personalize your outerwear.

Artistic expression Paint techniques from modern artists Painting on denim is another creative avenue that has inspired modern artists who use clothing as their canvas. You can either go for abstract designs or recreate famous artworks on the back of your jacket using fabric paints. This way, you have complete artistic freedom, and the result is one-of-a-kind wearable art.

Pin it up Pins and badges from punk culture Pins and badges have their origins in punk culture, where they were worn as marks of rebellion and individuality. Collecting pins from different events or places you've traveled to gives your jacket a personal history. They're easy to attach and rearrange, giving you the flexibility of how you want to display them over time.