How to upgrade your denim jackets
What's the story
Denim jackets have been a fashion staple for decades, providing a blank canvas for our personal expression. Celebrities have always led the way in this department, flaunting unique ways to customize their denim. From patches and embroidery to paint and pins, there are a million ways to make a denim jacket truly yours. Here are some timeless, celebrity-inspired techniques to help you turn a regular denim jacket into a statement piece.
Stitching style
Embroidery inspired by '70s icons
Remember those '70s fashion icons who added embroidery to their jackets? Well, embroidery has made a major comeback. Adding floral patterns or personalized initials can give your jacket a vintage feel and reflect your personality. This technique takes a lot of patience and precision but gives you a unique piece that stands out.
Patchwork flair
Patches like '80s rock stars
Popularized by rock stars in the '80s (they used to wear them to showcase band logos), patches today offer an easy way to add color and texture to your denim jacket. Be it quirky symbols or meaningful emblems, sewing or ironing on patches is an accessible way to personalize your outerwear.
Artistic expression
Paint techniques from modern artists
Painting on denim is another creative avenue that has inspired modern artists who use clothing as their canvas. You can either go for abstract designs or recreate famous artworks on the back of your jacket using fabric paints. This way, you have complete artistic freedom, and the result is one-of-a-kind wearable art.
Pin it up
Pins and badges from punk culture
Pins and badges have their origins in punk culture, where they were worn as marks of rebellion and individuality. Collecting pins from different events or places you've traveled to gives your jacket a personal history. They're easy to attach and rearrange, giving you the flexibility of how you want to display them over time.
Worn-in look
Distressing techniques for vintage vibes
Distressing techniques can turn denim jackets into something that feels like vintage treasure (without having to wait for years for them to wear out). Using sandpaper or scissors strategically, you can create frayed edges or intentional holes. Not only do they add a layer of character to the jacket, but they also ensure it remains durable if done right. It gives instant aged look, reminiscent of styles from past decades.