How to knead dough the right way
What's the story
Kneading dough is an essential skill for any aspiring bread baker. It helps in developing gluten, which gives bread its structure and texture. While kneading may seem like a simple task, there are several techniques that can make the process more effective and efficient. Here are five expert tips to help you master the art of kneading dough, ensuring your bread turns out perfect every time.
Tip 1
Use the right surface
Choosing the right surface is important when kneading dough.
A clean, flat surface like a wooden or marble countertop works best as it provides enough friction to help develop gluten.
Avoid using surfaces that are too slippery or porous, as they may absorb moisture from the dough and affect its consistency.
Tip 2
Keep hands well-floured
Keeping your hands floured while kneading is essential to prevent the dough from sticking to your fingers.
Lightly dust your hands with flour before you start kneading, and reapply as needed during the process.
This keeps the dough manageable and prevents it from becoming too sticky.
Tip 3
Use proper technique
The right technique makes all the difference in effective kneading.
Start by pressing down on the dough with the heel of your hand, then fold it over itself.
Rotate it a quarter turn, and repeat the process.
This method ensures even distribution of ingredients and proper gluten development.
Tip 4
Don't rush the process
Kneading isn't something you can rush through if you want to develop gluten properly.
Take your time, spend at least 10 minutes kneading until the dough becomes smooth and elastic.
If you rush through this step, your bread may end up dense instead of light and airy.
Tip 5
Monitor dough hydration levels
Hydration levels are key when kneading dough for optimal results.
If your dough feels too dry while kneading, add small amounts of water gradually until it reaches the right consistency without becoming overly sticky or wet.
On the other hand, if it's too wet initially, incorporate tiny amounts of flour until balanced correctly.