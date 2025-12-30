Roasted corn salad: A heart-healthy breakfast

A roasted corn salad can be a great way to start your day, especially if you want to keep your heart healthy. This dish is not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients that can help keep your cardiovascular system healthy. With the right ingredients, you can make a salad that not only tastes good but also does good. Here's how you can make the most of this dish.

Tip 1 Choosing fresh ingredients Choosing fresh ingredients is key to making a delicious and nutritious breakfast salad. Fresh veggies such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers add flavor and crunch. They are also loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that promote heart health. Adding fresh herbs such as cilantro or parsley can amp up the flavor without adding extra calories or salt.

Tip 2 Incorporating whole grains Adding whole grains like quinoa or brown rice to your breakfast salad makes it more filling and nutritious. These grains are rich in fiber, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and improving digestion. They also provide essential nutrients like magnesium and iron, which are important for overall health.

Tip 3 Adding healthy fats Healthy fats from sources such as avocados or nuts can make your breakfast salad more nutritious. These fats are good for the heart as they help reduce bad cholesterol levels when consumed in moderation. Plus, they make the dish tastier by adding creaminess or crunchiness, depending on what you choose.