Tofu v/s paneer: Which is healthier?

Tofu and paneer are popular protein sources in vegetarian diets, both offering unique nutritional benefits. While tofu comes from soybeans, paneer is a type of fresh cheese made from milk. Both are versatile ingredients used in various dishes the world over. Here's what you need to know about their nutritional profiles to make informed dietary choices based on your health goals and preferences.

#1 Protein content comparison Both tofu and paneer offer a good amount of protein, which is crucial for repairing and building muscles. Tofu offers about eight grams of protein per 100 grams, whereas paneer provides roughly 18 grams for the same serving. This makes paneer the denser protein source when compared to tofu. However, the plant-based nature of tofu may attract those looking for non-dairy or vegan options.

#2 Fat content analysis The fat content of tofu and paneer is vastly different owing to their origins. Tofu usually has about four% fat per 100 grams, making it a low-fat alternative compared to paneer, which has an approximate 20% fat content per the same serving size. For those keeping a check on their fat intake or looking to lose weight, tofu could be the right option.

#3 Calcium levels examined Calcium is essential for bone health and both tofu and paneer add to daily calcium intake, but in different proportions. Paneer's dairy base offers about 208 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams, while calcium-set tofu provides approximately 350 milligrams for the same amount. If you're looking to increase your calcium intake without consuming dairy, calcium-set tofu could come in handy.

#4 Caloric value insights When it comes to caloric values, there is a stark difference between these two foods. Tofu usually has about 76 calories per 100 grams, owing to its lesser fat content. Paneer's higher fat content gives it around 265 calories for the same serving size. People watching their calories would want to include more tofu in their meals.