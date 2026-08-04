Where to find the best skyline views in Tokyo

Tokyo Tower is a symbol of the city and offers stunning views from its observation decks.

Standing at 333 meters, it offers a panoramic view of the cityscape, including the distant Mount Fuji on clear days.

The tower has two observation decks at different heights, giving visitors an option to choose their experience.

The main deck at 150 meters provides a spacious viewing area, while the top deck at 250 meters offers a more elevated perspective.