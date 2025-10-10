Tokyo's most peaceful gardens: A list

Tokyo , a city known for its hustle and bustle, has some of the most peaceful gardens that offer a serene escape from the urban chaos. These gardens are not just beautiful but also historical, giving you a glimpse of Japan 's rich cultural heritage. From lush greenery to tranquil ponds, these gardens are perfect for anyone looking for some peace or a nature walk.

#1 Shinjuku Gyoen: A blend of nature and history Shinjuku Gyoen is a sprawling garden that beautifully blends traditional Japanese landscapes with Western-style gardens. The garden has over 1,000 cherry trees that bloom in spring, making it a popular spot for hanami (flower viewing). The calm ponds and well-kept paths make it a great place for a peaceful stroll. The entry fee is nominal at ¥500, making it accessible to everyone.

#2 Koishikawa Korakuen: A classic Japanese garden One of Tokyo's oldest landscape gardens, Koishikawa Korakuen is a classic Japanese garden. It features elements like ponds, hills, and bridges that represent famous landscapes of Japan. The garden is especially beautiful during autumn when the leaves turn vibrant shades of red and orange. Entry costs ¥300 and offers an affordable way to experience traditional Japanese garden design.

#3 Hamarikyu Gardens: A coastal retreat in the city Hamarikyu Gardens offers a unique coastal retreat in the heart of Tokyo. Once a feudal lord's villa, this garden features seawater ponds that change with the tides. Visitors can enjoy tea at one of the tea houses inside the garden while taking in views of modern skyscrapers juxtaposed against ancient trees. Entry fee is ¥300.