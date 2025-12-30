Tomato + paneer: 5 delicious combos to try

Tomatoes and paneer make a perfect pair for any meal. The combination of the tangy taste of tomatoes and the creamy texture of paneer can make any dish delicious. Be it a simple weekday meal or an elaborate feast, these two ingredients can be used in several ways to make your taste buds dance. Here are five delicious tomato and paneer combinations that you can try for your next meal.

Dish 1 Paneer tikka with tomato chutney Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer where marinated cubes of paneer are grilled or baked until slightly charred. Pairing it with a tangy tomato chutney elevates the flavors, adding a zesty kick to the smoky paneer. The chutney is usually made with fresh tomatoes, onions, spices, and herbs, creating a perfect balance with the richness of paneer.

Dish 2 Tomato paneer curry delight A classic Indian curry is tomato paneer curry, where soft cubes of paneer are simmered in a luscious tomato-based gravy. The gravy is prepared by blending ripe tomatoes with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and coriander. This dish is perfect for those who love rich flavors without overpowering spices.

Dish 3 Stuffed tomatoes with paneer filling Stuffed tomatoes with paneer filling offer a unique twist on traditional stuffed vegetables. Hollowed-out tomatoes are filled with a mixture of crumbled paneer, herbs like basil or cilantro, and spices like cumin or paprika. Baked until tender, these stuffed tomatoes make for an appetizing side dish or light main course.

Dish 4 Tomato basil paneer pasta Tomato basil paneer pasta is an Italian-inspired dish that combines cooked pasta with a sauce made from fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, olive oil, garlic, and cubes of soft paneer. The result? A creamy yet light pasta dish that's perfect for lunch or dinner when you're looking for something quick but flavorful.