Cactus care 101: Watering tips that work
What's the story
Cacti are widely appreciated for being low-maintenance as well as for their unique look, but over or under watering them can spell their doom.
Knowing common watering mistakes is important to keep your cactus healthy.
This article lists the top five cactus watering errors and practical solutions to ensure that your plant flourishes.
By tackling these issues, you can have a beautiful cactus to brighten up your space.
Excess moisture
Overwatering your cactus
Overwatering is the biggest mistake you can make as a cactus parent. Cacti are accustomed to dry climates and need less water compared to other plants.
Overwatering can lead to root rot in cacti, which is usually deadly.
To remedy this, let the soil dry completely between watering. Use a well-draining potting mix, and make sure pots have drainage holes to avoid excess moisture.
Soil composition
Using incorrect soil mix
The wrong soil mix can retain too much moisture, leading to root problems in cacti.
Standard potting soil holds more water than cacti need.
Instead, use a specialized cactus or succulent mix that contains sand or perlite for better drainage.
If you cannot find a pre-made mix, create your own by combining regular potting soil with coarse sand or pumice in equal parts.
Timing errors
Watering at inappropriate times
Watering cacti at the wrong time of day can adversely affect their health.
It's best to water them early in the morning when temperatures are cooler and evaporation rates are lower.
Avoid watering during midday heat as it causes rapid evaporation and potential sunburn on wet surfaces of the plant.
Seasonal adjustments
Ignoring seasonal changes
Cacti have varying water requirements by season, as light levels and temperature changes throughout the year.
In winter months, when growth slows down drastically (due to lesser sunlight indoors or outside on shorter daylight hours), reduce the watering frequency.
Then, gradually increase it again come springtime when new growth actively resumes again on longer daylight periods.
Environmental factors
Not considering humidity levels
Humidity is an important factor in determining how often you should water your indoor cacti.
This is especially true if your home has air conditioning, which has a drying effect on the air.
It impacts humidity levels a lot, so you may need to tweak your watering schedule accordingly to keep your plants healthy.