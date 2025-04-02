Cabbage creations: 5 unique recipes for everyone
What's the story
Cabbage is one of those versatile vegetables that you can turn into anything.
It's also pretty affordable and available, which is why it's a staple in many households.
From salads to stir-fries, you can use cabbage in countless creative ways to amp up your meals.
Here are five innovative recipes featuring the unique flavors and textures of cabbage, to give your cooking routine a fresh twist.
Stir-fry delight
Cabbage stir-fry with peanuts
This recipe has shredded cabbage and crunchy peanuts for a quick, satisfying dish.
Saute some garlic and ginger in oil and toss in some cabbage. Cook until tender.
Throw in some roasted peanuts for texture and flavor. A splash of soy sauce or tamari elevates the taste, making it a great side dish or light main course.
Zesty slaw
Spicy cabbage slaw with lime
For a refreshing twist on traditional coleslaw, try this spicy version with lime juice.
Shred green and purple cabbage and then mix with sliced jalapenos for heat.
Add freshly squeezed lime juice, cilantro, and a pinch of salt to bring out the flavors.
This slaw pairs well with grilled vegetables or as a topping for tacos.
Pancake twist
Savory cabbage pancakes
Cabbage pancakes are an inventive way to enjoy this underrated vegetable at breakfast/brunch.
Mix shredded cabbage with flour, water, and seasonings like salt and pepper to form a batter.
Cook spoonfuls on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these savory pancakes with yogurt or chutney for dipping.
Rolled up goodness
Cabbage rolls stuffed with rice
Cabbage leaves serve as an excellent wrapper for rice-based fillings in this animal product-free reimagination of the dish.
Simply blanch large cabbage leaves until pliable, then fill them with cooked rice mixed with herbs like dill or parsley.
Roll up tightly and steam until heated through for a comforting meal option.
Roasted perfection
Roasted cabbage wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of cabbage, while adding depth of flavor through caramelization.
Simply cut the cabbage into wedges, drizzle them lightly with olive oil, sprinkle salt, and roast at high temperature till edges are crispy yet centers remain tender.
Perfect as an accompaniment alongside other roasted vegetables!