Africa's most stunning salt pans: A list

Africa 's salt pans offer some of the most unique and adventurous sailing experiences on the continent. These vast, open spaces, with their unique landscapes, are ideal for those looking to explore something different. From Namibia to Botswana, these salt pans promise thrilling adventures to sailors. Here are five of the best salt pan sailing adventures in Africa.

#1 Sossusvlei's iconic dunes Sossusvlei in Namibia is famous for its towering red dunes and expansive salt pans. Sailors can glide over the flat landscape, taking in the stunning contrast between the vibrant dunes and the stark white salt. The area also offers opportunities for photography and exploration of nearby attractions like Deadvlei and Sesriem Canyon.

#2 Makgadikgadi Pan's vastness One of Africa's largest salt flats, Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan, provides an unparalleled sailing experience. The area is known for its endless horizons and unique wildlife sightings, including meerkats and flamingos during seasonal rains. Sailors can enjoy a sense of solitude while navigating this immense expanse.

#3 Etosha Pan's wildlife encounters Etosha Pan in Namibia is famous for its wildlife, with elephants, giraffes, and zebras frequently spotted around it. Sailors get to enjoy the thrill of sailing on this massive salt flat while also enjoying the chance to see these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

#4 Sua Pan's cultural heritage Sua Pan, located in Botswana's Ntwetwe Pan National Park, is a culturally rich place. The area is home to the San people, who have been living in the area for thousands of years. Sailors can not only enjoy the stunning views of the salt flat but also learn about the San people's way of life and traditions, making their sailing experience culturally enriching.