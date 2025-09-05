How to use cassia bark in cooking

A staple in Indian kitchens, cassia bark comes with an aromatic and slightly sweet flavor. Often confused with cinnamon, cassia bark is a lot stronger. This spice makes its way to most Indian dishes, effortlessly enhancing their flavor profiles. Be it curries or desserts, cassia bark is a part of many recipes. Its versatility makes it a must-have ingredient for anyone exploring Indian cuisine.

Tip 1 Enhancing curries with cassia bark Cassia bark lends depth and warmth to curries, be it dal or vegetable curry, by lending them a rich aroma and a hint of sweetness. To maximize its flavor, add cassia bark at the beginning of the cooking process. This way, its flavors will meld well with other spices, creating a harmonious and aromatic dish, both inviting and comforting.

Tip 2 Flavoring rice dishes perfectly In rice dishes like biryani or pulao, cassia bark is an integral part of building layers of flavor. Just a small piece added while cooking rice can make all the difference by giving the dish a fragrant aroma and a mild spiciness that goes well with other ingredients beautifully.

Tip 3 Sweetening desserts subtly Cassia bark isn't restricted to savory dishes, it also beautifully complements desserts like kheer or halwa. By simmering milk/sugar syrup with a piece of cassia bark, you can add a delicate sweetness and an aromatic flair. This trick elevates the traditional sweets subtly, adding depth without overpowering the dessert's inherent flavors. It's a simple yet effective way to add a unique taste to desserts.

Tip 4 Infusing beverages with warmth Cassia bark also works to infuse your beverages, be it tea or spiced milk drinks like masala chai. Just add a small piece while brewing, and it will lend warmth and complexity to the flavor profile of the drink, making it much more enjoyable on cooler days.