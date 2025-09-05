5 must-try lotus root recipes

Lotus root is quickly becoming a global favorite for its crunchy texture and mild flavor. It's a versatile ingredient for anything you can think of, adding a unique twist to your favorite recipes. Here are five recipes that showcase its distinct qualities, from stir-fries to salads, and let you see why lotus root makes an exciting ingredient for adventurous meals.

Dish 1 Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables Stir-frying lotus root with a medley of vegetables makes for a quick and healthy way to relish this ingredient. Slice the lotus root thinly and toss together with bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas. Add soy sauce, garlic and ginger for flavor. Stir-fry over high heat until the vegetables are tender yet crisp. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles for a wholesome meal.

Dish 2 Lotus root chips with spices For a crunchy snack/side dish, try making lotus root chips. Slice the lotus root into thin rounds and toss them with olive oil and spices of your choice (like paprika or cumin). Bake in an oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy. These chips are an excellent alternative to traditional potato chips.

Dish 3 Braised lotus root in soy sauce Braised lotus root is another comforting dish that brings out its natural sweetness. Simply cut the lotus root into thick slices and simmer them in soy sauce, along with some sugar, star anise, and cinnamon sticks, till tender. The end result is a deliciously flavored side dish that goes beautifully with rice dishes.

Dish 4 Lotus root salad with sesame dressing A refreshing salad with lotus root can be prepared by blanching sliced pieces briefly before tossing them in sesame dressing made from sesame oil, vinegar, soy sauce, honey (or maple syrup), garlic paste (optional), salt (to taste). Garnish it generously using toasted sesame seeds along with fresh greens like lettuce leaves alongside cucumber slices if desired; serve chilled!