5 foods that help lower stress

Managing stress is imperative to ensure good health. Although there are several ways to deal with stress, some vegetarian foods can be incorporated into your diet to deal with stress naturally and effectively. These foods are packed with nutrients that benefit the brain and help you relax. Here, we list five vegetarian foods that can help you combat stress, easily through diet.

Tip 1 Spinach: A leafy green powerhouse Spinach is loaded with magnesium, a mineral that plays an important role in regulating cortisol levels—the hormone related to stress. Eating spinach can help keep cortisol levels balanced and improve your mood. Spinach is also rich in folate, which helps with the production of dopamine—a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and happiness.

Tip 2 Almonds: Nutrient-dense snack Almonds are an exceptional source of vitamin E and healthy fats, which boost brain function and lower oxidative stress. They also contain B vitamins, such as riboflavin and niacin, which assist the body in coping with stress more effectively by aiding energy production and keeping the nervous system healthy.

Tip 3 Avocado: Creamy stress reliever Avocados are loaded with potassium, which is vital in controlling blood pressure levels, a typical response to stress. The healthy fats present in avocados contribute significantly to improving brain function by assisting in the production of neurotransmitters. Including avocados in your diet regularly can help naturally reduce anxiety levels, owing to these nutrients. This makes avocados a perfect option for controlling stress through diet.

Tip 4 Blueberries: Antioxidant-rich berries Blueberries are packed with antioxidants called flavonoids, which are essential for boosting cognitive function and protecting you from oxidative damage caused by stress. Plus, these tiny but power-packed berries are also a great source of vitamin C. The nutrient helps reduce the body's inflammatory response to cortisol (a stress-induced hormone), thus providing a natural guard from stress-related damage.