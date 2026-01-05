Drinking water refill points: Top spots in Africa

Exploring Africa 's vibrant cities on foot is an exhilarating experience, but staying hydrated is key to enjoying the journey. Luckily, many of these urban centers have established water refill stations, offering a convenient and eco-friendly way to keep your water bottle filled. Not only do these stations help you save money, but they also promote sustainability by reducing plastic waste. Here are some of the best water refill spots across Africa's bustling cities.

#1 Cape Town's public water points Cape Town has a number of public water points across the city. These are especially helpful for those walking around the city center and nearby areas. The points are marked on maps provided by local authorities, making them easy to locate. The water from these points is filtered and safe for drinking, making it a great option for both locals and tourists.

#2 Nairobi's eco-friendly initiatives Nairobi has also embraced eco-friendly practices with its network of water refill stations. Located in strategic places such as parks and public squares, these stations encourage residents and visitors to refill their bottles instead of buying new ones. The initiative is part of Nairobi's broader effort to combat plastic pollution while ensuring access to clean drinking water for everyone.

#3 Johannesburg's urban hydration spots Johannesburg has also introduced urban hydration spots across its busy streets and parks. These self-service kiosks allow you to fill your bottle with purified water at no cost. The initiative aims to promote healthy hydration habits among the city's residents, while cutting down on single-use plastic bottles.

#4 Accra's community-driven projects In Accra, community-driven projects have set up several water refill stations across the city. These stations are run by local organizations that believe in sustainability and community health. By providing free access to clean drinking water, they are helping reduce plastic waste and promote healthier lifestyles among Accra's residents.