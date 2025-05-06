Sustainable stays: India's best eco-villages to experience
India's eco-villages are ideal for sustainable travel, offering a taste of rural life without harming the planet.
These offbeat spots give you an opportunity to go back to the roots and stay closer to nature and locals.
From mud houses to solar-powered stays, these accommodations are all about sustainability and culture.
Here are some of India's eco-villages' best sustainable stays that guarantee an enriching experience.
Spiti Stay
Mud houses in Spiti Valley
In remote Spiti Valley, mud houses offer an authentic stay experience.
Constructed with locally-sourced materials like mud and stone, these homes keep a pleasant temperature throughout the year.
The community emphasizes on traditional architecture with eco-friendly practices like rainwater harvesting and organic farming.
Staying here gives you an insight into the simple lives of the valley's inhabitants.
Sikkim Retreat
Solar-powered retreats in Sikkim
Sikkim is also home to some solar-powered retreats that combine modern comforts with sustainable living.
These accommodations utilize solar panels for electricity and heating water, thus minimizing dependence on non-renewable resources.
Guests can relish organic meals sourced from nearby farms and engage in activities like guided nature walks or yoga sessions amid tranquil landscapes.
Meghalaya Cottages
Bamboo cottages in Meghalaya
Meghalaya's bamboo cottages provide a rustic yet comfy stay amidst lush greenery.
Made from locally sourced bamboo, these structures are durable and eco-friendly.
The cottages often come with composting toilets and rainwater collection systems to reduce waste generation.
Tourists can visit nearby waterfalls or interact with local artisans who make traditional handicrafts.
Kerala Farms
Organic farms in Kerala
Kerala's organic farms offer an immersive experience where you can learn about sustainable agriculture practices up, close and personal.
From simple huts to modern accommodations powered by renewable energy sources like biogas or wind turbines, there's a lot to choose from.
From planting crops to milking cows, you can participate in farm activities and enjoy fresh produce straight from the fields.