How to photograph rural India like a pro

Rural India has some of the most beautiful sights and experiences that are ideal for travel photography. Be it the lush green fields or the colorful local markets, these regions offer a unique experience to capture the essence of traditional Indian life. Here, we've listed some of the best places in rural India where photographers can find inspiration and click stunning pictures.

#1 The vibrant fields of Punjab Punjab's rural areas are famous for their vast fields and colors. In harvest season, the golden wheat fields act as a perfect background for photography. The presence of farmers working in them gives an authentic touch to any collection of pictures. Photographers can also capture the traditional dresses worn by locals, which gives the earthy landscape a splash of color.

#2 Serene backwaters in Kerala Kerala's backwaters provide a peaceful backdrop to capture some serene scenes. The network of rivers, lakes, and canals is skirted by greenery and littered with traditional houseboats. The early morning/late afternoon light adds to the natural beauty, creating reflections on water surfaces that make for incredible photographs. You can find plenty of opportunities to capture everyday life on these waterways.

#3 Majestic landscapes in Rajasthan Rajasthan's rural landscapes are picturesque, with its vast deserts and rugged terrain. Photographers can roam small villages where traditional mud huts sit against sandy backdrops under clear blue skies. Camel caravans trotting across dunes make for dynamic subjects for action shots, while photographing local artisans at work will give you a glimpse into regional crafts like pottery or weaving.

#4 Cultural richness in West Bengal villages West Bengal's villages also flaunt rich cultural traditions through festivals, dance forms, and handicrafts exclusive to this part of the country. Photographers visiting during festival times will encounter vibrant processions replete with music and dance performances worth documenting extensively. These events are high on energy and exhibit intricate costumes worn by participants. These costumes reflect deep-rooted customs passed down generations.