Add these leafy vegetables to your daily diet

Traditional African leaf vegetables are an integral part of several diets across the continent. Not only are these greens packed with nutrients, but they also provide a variety of flavors and textures to vegetarian dishes. They have been a part of generations, giving the body necessary vitamins and minerals to stay fit. Adding these vegetables to daily meals can be a great way to relish healthy and tasty dishes.

#1 Amaranth leaves: A nutrient powerhouse Considering their high nutritional value, amaranth leaves are widely consumed in Africa. They are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, and calcium and iron. These leaves can be cooked or added raw to salads, giving a slightly tangy taste. Their versatility makes them an ideal choice for enhancing the flavor of soups, stews, and other vegetarian dishes.

#2 Moringa leaves: The miracle tree Moringa leaves are derived from the moringa tree, which is popularly called the "miracle tree" due to its various health benefits. These leaves are rich in protein, vitamin C, potassium, and calcium. Moringa's antioxidant properties make it a popular health booster, and it is commonly consumed in the form of teas or powder to enhance the nutrition of various recipes.

#3 Cassava leaves: A staple green Across Africa, cassava leaves are used as a staple green vegetable. When boiled or steamed to remove toxins, they provide high amounts of protein and essential amino acids. Cassava leaves lend depth to vegetarian stews with their earthy flavor while adding valuable nutrients like iron and vitamin B6.