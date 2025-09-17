5 dessert recipes using locust beans

African locust bean or Parkia biglobosa is a versatile ingredient used in various African culinary traditions. Known for its nutritional benefits, it's often made into a fermented condiment called dawadawa or iru. Here, we list five delightful desserts using the unique flavor of African locust bean. Not only do these desserts highlight Africa 's rich culinary heritage, they also show innovative ways to enjoy this traditional ingredient.

Dish 1 Locust bean pudding delight Locust bean pudding is a creamy dessert that marries the earthy flavor of locust beans with sweet elements like coconut milk and sugar. The beans are boiled until soft and blended into a smooth paste. This paste is blended with coconut milk, sugar, and vanilla extract before being steamed to perfection. The end result is a rich and satisfying pudding that is nutritious and tasty.

Dish 2 Sweet locust bean cake Sweet locust bean cake is an innovative take on traditional cakes by adding ground locust beans into the batter. The beans lend a nutty flavor and add to the texture of the cake. Ingredients such as flour, sugar, butter, and alternative ingredients are mixed with ground locust beans to make this delicious treat. Baked till golden brown, this cake can be savored as a snack or dessert.

Dish 3 Locust bean ice cream treat Locust bean ice cream provides a refreshing way to enjoy this unique ingredient during the warmer months. The process includes preparing an ice cream base using milk, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract, before mixing in finely ground locust beans for texture and flavor. Churned smooth in an ice cream maker, this dessert makes for a cool treat with an unexpected twist.

Dish 4 Chocolate locust bean truffles Chocolate truffles infused with locust bean make an indulgent treat for chocolate lovers looking for something different. Melted chocolate is combined with cream and finely ground locust beans before rolling them into small balls coated in cocoa powder or crushed nuts for added crunchiness—ideal as gifts or party favors.