Must-visit crater landscapes in Africa

Africa 's crater landscapes are a unique combination of natural beauty and geological wonder, making them perfect for trail running. These craters, formed by volcanic activity or meteorite impacts, offer runners challenging terrains and breathtaking views. From lush greenery to arid expanses, each crater has its own character, promising an unforgettable experience for those willing to explore them on foot.

Ngorongoro Ngorongoro Crater: A runner's paradise Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania is one of the largest intact calderas in the world. Its steep walls enclose a diverse ecosystem, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts and runners alike. The crater's floor is home to various animals, including elephants and zebras, adding an element of excitement to any run. The varied terrain ranges from grasslands to forests, providing different challenges and scenery.

Blyde Canyon Blyde River Canyon: South Africa's gem Blyde River Canyon in South Africa is one of the largest canyons on the planet. The canyon's dramatic cliffs and lush vegetation make it a stunning backdrop for trail runners. The area offers several trails with varying difficulty levels, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced runners. As you run through this natural wonder, you can enjoy panoramic views of the canyon's depths.

Lake Chala Lake Chala: Kenya's hidden gem Lake Chala sits on the border between Kenya and Tanzania, inside a volcanic caldera. Its crystal-clear waters are surrounded by dense forests and savannahs, making it an ideal setting for trail running. The trails around Lake Chala offer a mix of flat paths along the shoreline and more challenging routes through hilly terrain. This diversity makes it ideal for runners looking for both speedwork and endurance challenges.

Mount Elgon Mount Elgon: Uganda's majestic peak Mount Elgon straddles Uganda and Kenya, with its sprawling caldera at its summit. The mountain's high-altitude trails provide breathtaking views of surrounding landscapes, while challenging runners with steep ascents and descents. Mount Elgon's rich biodiversity also adds to its charm, as you may encounter various plant species native only to this region during your run.