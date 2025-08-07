From decor to storage: How to use pottery at home
What's the story
African pottery has a rich heritage behind its beautiful designs, but they are much more than just good looks. These handcrafted beauties can be transformed into affordable, one-of-a-kind home organization solutions. By incorporating African pottery into your home, you will not only make it functional but also pay homage to traditional craftsmanship. Let's take a look at some ways to use these artistic pieces at home.
Storage solutions
Use as decorative storage containers
African pottery can also double up as decorative storage containers. Bowls and pots with lids work best when it comes to storing small essentials like keys, coins, or office supplies. Their vibrant patterns bring a dash of color to any room and keep clutter at bay. Using these pieces as storage solutions not only maximizes space but also brings an element of cultural artistry into your home.
Green spaces
Incorporate as planters
Transforming African pottery into planters is a great way to bring greenery indoors. The natural materials used in these pots offer great drainage for the plant, making it grow better. Be it on windowsills or shelves, these planters create a harmonious blend of nature and art in your living space. You get to enjoy the beauty of plants and traditional craftsmanship at the same time.
Kitchen orderliness
Utilize as kitchen organizers
In the kitchen, African pottery can help organize utensils or store dry goods like grains and spices. Their sturdy construction makes them perfect for daily use, while their artistic designs lend character to culinary spaces. By including these pieces in your kitchen setup, you can maintain orderliness without compromising on style or functionality.
Bathroom tidiness
Employ as bathroom accessories
African pottery also comes handy in bathrooms where it can hold toiletries like soaps or cotton balls neatly on the countertop or shelf. The water-resistant nature of many clay-based items also ensures durability in humid environments like bathrooms. Using these pieces keeps the place tidy while adding a distinctive touch that reflects your taste through cultural expression.