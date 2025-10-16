How to repurpose plastic jerricans 

In many African homes, used plastic jerricans are a common sight. Instead of throwing them away, they can be transformed into practical household items. This not only reduces waste but also promotes creativity and resourcefulness. By repurposing these containers, families can save money and contribute to environmental sustainability. Here are five innovative ways to turn old jerricans into useful household items that meet everyday needs.

Tip 1 Create a versatile storage solution Old jerricans can easily be converted into storage containers for various household items. By cleaning them properly and cutting openings where required, they can be used to store grains, pulses, or even small tools. This way, you keep your kitchen or workshop organized while giving a new lease of life to plastic waste. Labeling the containers will further help in identifying their contents quickly.

Tip 2 Design a functional watering can Transforming a plastic jerrican into a watering can is an easy task. Just make small holes in the cap for controlled water flow, and voila, you have a handy tool for watering plants in the garden or indoor pots. This repurposing not only saves money but also encourages sustainable gardening practices by reducing reliance on store-bought gardening tools.

Tip 3 Craft a unique flower pot Plastic jerricans can also be used as creative flower pots. Cut them in half or leave them whole, depending on the size of the plant you want to grow. Paint or decorate the outside of the jerrican to match your home decor and add an aesthetic touch to your living space. These flower pots are durable and weather-resistant, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Tip 4 Build an innovative storage basket By cutting old plastic jerricans into strips, you can weave them into sturdy baskets for storage purposes. These baskets are perfect for holding laundry, toys, or other household items that need organizing. The process involves weaving the strips together tightly so that they hold their shape well when filled with contents.