How to wear trapper hats this winter

Trapper hats, with their ear-flaps and cozy design, are a winter staple that can be worn in a number of ways. Not only do they keep you warm, but they also add a dash of style to your winter wardrobe. From casual outings to more polished looks, trapper hats can be styled in different ways. Here are five ways to wear trapper hats this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with casual wear Pairing a trapper hat with casual wear is an effortless way to stay warm while looking stylish. Think jeans, a simple t-shirt, and a warm jacket. The hat's earthy tones can even complement most casual outfits. This combination is perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends on a chilly day.

Tip 2 Combine with formal attire For those who want to add a quirky touch to their formal attire, trapper hats are a great option. Pairing them with tailored coats or blazers can give you an unexpected yet stylish look. Opt for neutral colors in your hat to keep the balance between the formal and casual elements. This way, you can stay warm without compromising on your sophisticated appearance.

Tip 3 Use as an accessory for outdoor activities When heading out for outdoor activities like hiking or skiing, trapper hats make for the perfect accessory. They provide much-needed warmth and protection from the elements. Pair them with thermal wear and sturdy boots for maximum comfort and style. This combination ensures you remain both functional and fashionable during your adventures in the great outdoors.

Tip 4 Layer under oversized sweaters Layering a trapper hat under an oversized sweater is another easy way to stay warm without compromising on style. This look works well with chunky knits and loose-fitting tops that are all the rage this season. The hat adds an extra layer of insulation while giving your outfit an effortless vibe.