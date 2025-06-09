Travel like a local: Europe's top tram routes
What's the story
Exploring Europe by tram gives you the unique perspective of experiencing local life beyond typical tourist attractions.
While most tourists flock to famous landmarks, some of the most charming experiences can be found on lesser-known tram routes.
Route-wise, tram tours are an affordable and authentic way to see the sights and sounds of European cities.
They give you glimpses into daily life often missed by those sticking to more conventional paths.
Lisbon route
Lisbon's scenic Tram 28
Lisbon's Tram 28 is famous for its picturesque route through the city's old neighborhoods.
The ride takes you through narrow lanes dotted with vibrant colored buildings and past famous landmarks.
The tram itself is a vintage model, which further enhances the nostalgic experience of the ride.
It's a great way for travelers to soak in Lisbon's rich history while enjoying the breathtaking views of its hilly terrain.
Budapest route
Budapest's historic Line 2
Budapest's Line two tram offers one of the most picturesque rides along the Danube River.
The tram passes through key attractions like Buda Castle, Parliament Building, and Chain Bridge.
Winding along Pest's riverbank, you get to enjoy architectural marvels as well as natural beauty.
Since the line is often taken by locals commuting between districts, it's ideal for those wanting a genuine taste of Budapest life.
Zurich route
Zurich's efficient Line 4
In Zurich, Tram Line four connects some of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods while allowing you to travel efficiently across the Swiss city.
Beginning from Werdholzli in Altstetten, ending at the Tiefenbrunnen station near Lake Zurich, this line traverses through areas dotted with shops, cafes, cultural sites such as Kunsthaus Zurich art museum.
It's just perfect for travelers looking to explore Zurich without straying far from public transport.
Porto route
Porto's vintage tramcar tour
Porto's vintage trams take you on a trip down memory lane in Portugal's second-largest city.
The most frequented path travels along Line one from Infante to Passeio Alegre along Douro River banks, before arriving at Foz do Douro district, famed for its beaches and palm tree-lined promenades.
Riding these classic wooden trams also offers a glimpse into Porto's maritime heritage with points to explore on foot/bike rentals near stations.