Treadmill walking v/s stair descent: Which is better for knees?

Walking on a treadmill and descending stairs are two popular forms of exercise that many people opt for. While both are great for cardiovascular health, they impact your knees differently. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right exercise based on your knee health and fitness goals. Here are the effects of treadmill walking and stair descent on knee joints, and how they can help you stay fit.

#1 Impact of treadmill walking on knees Treadmill walking provides a controlled environment with adjustable speed and incline. The cushioned surface of most treadmills reduces impact on the knees, making it a low-impact exercise option. This can be particularly beneficial for those with knee pain or arthritis. However, walking at a steep incline may increase stress on the joints if not done carefully.

#2 Effects of stair descent on knee joints Descending stairs involves a greater range of motion in the knee joint than ascending or walking on flat surfaces. This motion can put more strain on the knees due to the eccentric contraction of muscles involved in controlling descent. While this exercise strengthens muscles around the knee, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with existing joint issues.

#3 Comparing calorie burn rates Both treadmill walking and stair descent burn calories effectively but differ in intensity levels. Stair descent usually burns more calories per minute than moderate treadmill walking because it engages more muscle groups and requires greater energy expenditure. However, for maximum calorie burn over longer periods, steady-state treadmill walking can be effective.