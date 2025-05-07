Treadmill walking v/s outdoor trail hiking: Which is better?
Treadmill walking and outdoor trail hiking are two of the most popular forms of exercise that come with unique endurance benefits.
Though both engage the cardiovascular system, treadmill walking and outdoor trail hiking can vary in environment, intensity, and impact on the body.
Knowing these differences can help you choose the right activity to meet your fitness goals.
Here's all about treadmill walking and outdoor trail hiking.
Drive 1
Controlled environment benefits
Treadmill walking provides a controlled environment where you can precisely manage variables like speed, incline, and duration.
This way, you can have consistent workouts regardless of the weather or terrain changes.
The ability to adjust settings further makes it easier to track progress over time and tailor workouts to specific endurance goals.
Plus, treadmills often come with features like heart rate monitors that give real-time feedback.
Drive 2
Natural terrain challenges
Outdoor trail hiking offers natural challenges that make endurance better than walking on a treadmill.
Uneven terrain demands more from stabilizing muscles, improving balance and coordination over time.
The varying inclines that trails have naturally make your workout more intense without having to adjust it manually.
Plus, the fresh air and changing scenery can improve mental well-being during the exercise sessions.
Drive 3
Impact on joint health
The impact on joints would differ from treadmill walking to outdoor trail hiking since they are different surfaces.
Treadmills usually come with cushioned belts that take off stress on joints, unlike hard surfaces like concrete/asphalt outdoors.
However, natural trails are often made of softer ground materials like dirt or grass, which may also reduce impact on joints while offering a different kind of resistance useful for building strength.
Drive 4
Caloric burn comparison
Caloric expenditure varies between treadmill walking and outdoor trail hiking depending on factors like speed, incline, weight carried (like backpacks), and individual metabolism rates.
Generally speaking, though, both activities burn calories efficiently. But considering the added physical demands due to uneven terrains during hikes, caloric burn could be slightly more than consistent-paced treadmill sessions at similar intensities.