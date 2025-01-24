Trek and soak in Taroko National Park, Taiwan
What's the story
Taiwan's Taroko National Park is a natural wonder boasting colossal marble cliffs, profound gorges, and vibrant vegetation.
Its breathtaking trails and tranquil thermal springs offer the perfect balance of thrill and serenity.
Whether you're a hiking enthusiast or someone seeking solace in the heart of nature, Taroko promises an experience etched in memory.
Trail trekking
Hike the Shakadang Trail
The Shakadang Trail, a highlight of Taroko National Park, is a four and a half kilometer journey alongside the pristine Shakadang River.
Its crystal-clear waters, framed by towering marble cliffs, create a scene of captivating beauty.
This easy trail is ideal for families and casual hikers.
Indigenous flora and fauna create a serene atmosphere, inviting you to lose yourself in the tranquility of nature.
Cultural exploration
Visit the Eternal Spring Shrine
The Eternal Spring Shrine, or Changchun Shrine, stands as a poignant tribute to the workers who lost their lives during the construction of the Central Cross-Island Highway.
Perched above a perpetual waterfall, this site weaves natural beauty with a solemn echo of history.
A short walk from the main road transports you to this meditative space, inviting reflection on Taiwan's journey against the backdrop of breathtaking views.
Thermal soaking
Relax at Wenshan Hot Springs
After a long day of hiking, there's nothing like a soak in the Wenshan Hot Springs to soothe tired muscles.
These secluded springs, located along the Liwu River within the Taroko Gorge, provide the perfect natural retreat.
Accessing them involves a bit of a hike into the gorge, but the reward of relaxing in the warm, mineral-rich waters while surrounded by the breathtaking scenery is well worth it.
Scenic marvels
Explore Swallow Grotto (Yanzikou)
The Swallow Grotto is one of Taroko's most iconic attractions, named after the swallows that nest in the cliffside holes during spring.
A well-maintained trail ensures visitor safety, with secure viewing points behind railings.
The sheer cliffs of the marble canyon and the river raging below form a truly spectacular sight, encapsulating the raw beauty of Taroko.