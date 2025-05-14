From Iceland to India: Most gorgeous valleys to visit
What's the story
Exploring hidden valleys around the planet is a whole new trekking experience.
These off-the-beaten-path spots give you a chance to connect with nature far away from the cacophony of touristy places.
Every valley has its own unique charm, be it lush greenery or serene landscapes.
Here are some of the most beautiful hidden valleys you can trek to, and why they're worth visiting.
Floral Paradise
Valley of Flowers in India
India's Valley of Flowers is famous for its colorful flora. Nestled in the state of Uttarakhand, the UNESCO World Heritage site features over 600 variety of flowers.
The ideal time to visit is between July and September when the valley is at its blooming best.
Trekkers can take a moderate trek through the beautiful landscape, while discovering rare and endangered plant species.
Rugged beauty
Simien Mountains in Ethiopia
The Simien Mountains offer a dramatic landscape with deep valleys and jagged peaks.
Located in northern Ethiopia, this area is known for its unique wildlife, including the Gelada baboon and Ethiopian wolf.
The trek through these mountains provides stunning views and challenging trails for experienced hikers. The region's rich biodiversity makes it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.
Patagonian adventure
Torres del Paine in Chile
Torres del Paine National Park in Chile has stunning granite peaks, azure lakes, and sprawling glaciers.
Located in Patagonia, the park features various trekking routes depending on your skill level.
The W Trek is especially famous among adventurers looking for the stunning views of mountains and valleys.
You can spot wildlife such as guanacos and the Andean condor.
Scenic splendor
Jiuzhaigou Valley in China
Jiuzhaigou Valley is known for its colorful lakes, waterfalls, and snow-capped peaks in Sichuan Province, China.
This UNESCO World Heritage site boasts of crystal-clear turquoise waters reflecting surrounding forests during the autumn months when foliage turns beautiful shades of red and gold—creating a magical atmosphere ideal for photography lovers.
Explorers can walk through scenic trails across the park's nine villages. These are connected by wooden boardwalks through lush greenery all year round.