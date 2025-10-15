Trench coats + monsoon: 5 styles to try

Monsoon season calls for a change in fashion, but trench coats remain a timeless choice. They offer protection from rain while keeping the style quotient high. Here are five styles of trench coats that you can wear during monsoon. Each style has its own unique features, making them perfect for different occasions and preferences.

Style 1 Classic beige trench coat The classic beige trench coat is a staple in every wardrobe. Its neutral shade goes with almost everything, making it versatile. Made from water-resistant fabric, this coat keeps you dry while looking sophisticated. It usually comes with double-breasted buttons and a belted waist, adding to its elegance and functionality.

Style 2 Oversized trench coat An oversized trench coat offers a relaxed fit that is perfect for layering over sweaters or hoodies during cooler monsoon days. This style usually features wider lapels and an extended length that gives extra coverage against rain. The loose fit also adds an element of casual chicness to your outfit.

Style 3 Longline trench coat The longline trench coat gives you extra coverage and warmth during the monsoon season. Its extended length usually goes below the knee or even to the ankle, providing maximum protection from rain showers. This style is perfect for those who want to stay stylish without compromising on comfort.

Style 4 Short trench coat Short trench coats are ideal for those who prefer a more playful look without sacrificing practicality in wet weather conditions. These coats typically hit above the knee and offer ease of movement while keeping you protected from light rains. Pairing them with ankle boots or sneakers can create an effortlessly stylish ensemble.