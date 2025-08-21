Get stronger, flexible elbows with these exercises

African elbow exercises are taking the internet by storm, thanks to their benefits in improving circulation and flexibility. These traditional exercises involve some gentle movements that can be easily performed as part of daily routine. Doing them regularly may improve blood flow as well as joint mobility. Here are some of the best African elbow exercises that can improve your health and wellness.

Tip 1 Circular arm movements Circular arm movements form the base of African elbow exercises. In this, the arms are extended outward and moved in circular motions. It helps in stimulating blood flow around the elbows and shoulders, thus promoting better circulation around the upper body. Practiced regularly, it can improve the flexibility of the joints, making day-to-day activities easier and more comfortable.

Tip 2 Elbow flexion stretches Elbow flexion stretches concentrate on bending and straightening the elbows slowly while maintaining a steady rhythm. This movement helps loosen tight muscles around the joints, which can improve overall flexibility. Adding this exercise into a routine may help reduce stiffness and improve range of motion over time.

Tip 3 Shoulder shrugs with elbow focus Shoulder shrugs focusing on the elbow movement, lift the shoulders towards the ears while keeping the elbows slightly bent. This exercise works both on the shoulder and elbow areas, allowing tense muscles to relax. It is especially useful for people who spend hours sitting/working at a desk as it reduces the tension build-up.