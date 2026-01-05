Bored with upma, poha? Try spicy patra rolls for breakfast

Spicy patra rolls are a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. They are made from colocasia leaves smeared with a spiced gram flour paste and rolled up, then steamed and sliced. These rolls are not just delicious but also nutritious, making them an ideal start to the day. The combination of spices and ingredients makes them a favorite among those who love bold flavors in their morning meals.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for Patra Rolls To prepare spicy patra rolls, you will need colocasia leaves, gram flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, ginger paste, and tamarind paste. The gram flour acts as the base for the filling while the spices add flavor and aroma. Tamarind paste gives a tangy twist that complements the other ingredients perfectly. Fresh coriander leaves can also be added for garnish.

Preparation Preparation steps for perfect rolls Begin by washing and drying the colocasia leaves properly. Prepare a smooth paste with gram flour and spices like turmeric powder and red chili powder. Spread this mixture evenly on each leaf before rolling them tightly. Steam these rolls until cooked through before slicing them into bite-sized pieces.

Serving tips Serving suggestions for patra rolls Patra rolls can be served hot or at room temperature with chutneys or sauces of your choice. Mint chutney or tamarind sauce goes particularly well with these spicy treats, enhancing their flavors even more. You can also serve them alongside other breakfast items like poha or upma to make a complete meal.