Bored with upma, poha? Try spicy patra rolls for breakfast
What's the story
Spicy patra rolls are a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. They are made from colocasia leaves smeared with a spiced gram flour paste and rolled up, then steamed and sliced. These rolls are not just delicious but also nutritious, making them an ideal start to the day. The combination of spices and ingredients makes them a favorite among those who love bold flavors in their morning meals.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for Patra Rolls
To prepare spicy patra rolls, you will need colocasia leaves, gram flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, ginger paste, and tamarind paste. The gram flour acts as the base for the filling while the spices add flavor and aroma. Tamarind paste gives a tangy twist that complements the other ingredients perfectly. Fresh coriander leaves can also be added for garnish.
Preparation
Preparation steps for perfect rolls
Begin by washing and drying the colocasia leaves properly. Prepare a smooth paste with gram flour and spices like turmeric powder and red chili powder. Spread this mixture evenly on each leaf before rolling them tightly. Steam these rolls until cooked through before slicing them into bite-sized pieces.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for patra rolls
Patra rolls can be served hot or at room temperature with chutneys or sauces of your choice. Mint chutney or tamarind sauce goes particularly well with these spicy treats, enhancing their flavors even more. You can also serve them alongside other breakfast items like poha or upma to make a complete meal.
Nutrition insights
Nutritional benefits of patra rolls
Patra rolls are not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients. Colocasia leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, and iron, which are important for your health. The gram flour provides protein, which is important for muscle repair and growth. The spices used in patra rolls also have antioxidant properties, which help in digestion and overall health.