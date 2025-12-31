Try these healthy soups using jute mallow
What's the story
African Jew's mallow (jute mallow), a leafy green vegetable, is a staple in many African cuisines. Its versatility and nutritional benefits make it an excellent ingredient for soups. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this plant is known for its health benefits. Here are five delicious African Jew's mallow soup recipes that highlight the unique flavors of this vegetable while offering a taste of traditional African cooking.
Egyptian delight
Classic Egyptian molokhia soup
Molokhia is a famous Egyptian dish made from Jew's mallow leaves. The soup is usually prepared with garlic, coriander, and vegetable broth. The leaves are finely chopped and cooked until they form a thick consistency. This soup is usually served with rice or bread and garnished with lemon juice to add zest.
West African twist
West African Jew's mallow soup
In West Africa, Jew's mallow is often used to prepare hearty soups that are served with fufu or pounded yam. The soup usually has tomatoes, onions, and spices like ginger and chili peppers for flavor. The end result is a rich, spicy soup that goes well with starchy sides.
Sudanese flavor
Sudanese Jew's mallow stew
Jew's mallow stew is a staple in Sudanese cuisine. The stew is made by cooking the leaves with okra, tomatoes, and other vegetables. It is seasoned with local spices to enhance its flavor. This stew can be enjoyed on its own or with flatbread for a filling meal.
Ethiopian essence
Ethiopian Jew's mallow soup
In Ethiopia, Jew's mallow is added to soups that are rich in lentils or beans. The addition of berbere spice mix adds depth to the dish. The soup is often served hot with injera bread, which is used to scoop up the flavorful mixture.
Moroccan touch
Moroccan Jew's mallow broth
Moroccan cuisine also uses Jew's mallow in broths that combine various vegetables like carrots and potatoes along with chickpeas for protein content. These broths are delicately spiced using cumin and paprika, giving them warmth without overpowering the natural taste of the greens themselves.