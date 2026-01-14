Fond of buckwheat? Try these street breakfast dishes 

Buckwheat, a gluten-free grain, is increasingly becoming popular for its health benefits. In India, street vendors serve delicious buckwheat breakfast options that are both nutritious and affordable. These dishes are not just a source of sustenance but also a reflection of the rich culinary traditions across the country. Here are some popular buckwheat breakfast options you can find on Indian streets.

Dish 1 Kuttu ka cheela delight Kuttu ka cheela is a savory pancake made from buckwheat flour. The dish is usually mixed with water and spices such as cumin and green chilies to form a batter. The batter is then cooked on a hot griddle until crispy. This dish is commonly eaten during fasting days but has gained popularity as a healthy breakfast option due to its high fiber content.

Dish 2 Buckwheat upma twist Upma is traditionally made with semolina, but buckwheat upma has emerged as a healthier alternative. The dish involves roasting buckwheat groats and cooking them with vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. Spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves add flavor to the dish. Buckwheat upma is not just filling but also provides essential nutrients like magnesium and iron.

Dish 3 Fasting friendly kuttu puri Kuttu puri is another popular street food made from buckwheat flour mixed with water and kneaded into dough. The dough is rolled into small circles and deep-fried until puffed up. This dish is usually paired with potato curry or yogurt for added taste. Kuttu puri provides quick energy due to its carbohydrate content while being light on the stomach.

