5 delicious ways to use amchur powder
What's the story
Amchur, or dried mango powder, is a staple in Indian kitchens. Its tangy flavor adds a unique twist to many dishes. Not just a flavor enhancer, amchur is also packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and antioxidants. These nutrients can aid digestion and boost immunity. Here, we explore five amchur-based recipes that are both nutritious and delicious, making it an essential ingredient in your diet.
Dish 1
Spicy amchur chickpea salad
Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fiber. Toss them with amchur powder for a tangy twist. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves for freshness. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste. This salad is not just easy to make, but also a great option for a light meal or snack.
Dish 2
Amchur lentil soup
Lentils are packed with protein and iron, making them an excellent base for any nutritious dish. For this soup, cook lentils until soft, then add water or vegetable broth to achieve the desired consistency. Add amchur powder, along with cumin seeds and turmeric, for flavoring. This comforting soup can be enjoyed as a starter or main course.
Dish 3
Tangy amchur rice pilaf
Rice pilaf flavored with amchur is a simple yet delightful dish that complements any meal. Cook basmati rice with onions and spices like cardamom and cloves. Once the rice is cooked, mix in amchur powder for its signature tanginess. This pilaf pairs well with vegetarian dishes.
Dish 4
Amchur spiced vegetable stir-fry
A vegetable stir-fry with amchur adds zest to your regular meal. Use seasonal vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Stir-fry them in olive oil until tender-crisp. Sprinkle amchur powder, along with salt and chili flakes, for heat. This dish is colorful, nutritious, and easy to prepare.
Dish 5
Refreshing amchur fruit chaat
Fruit chaat is a popular street food in India that gets an extra zing with amchur powder. Mix diced fruits like apples, bananas, and pomegranates in a bowl. Add lemon juice, and sprinkle black salt, chaat masala, and amchur powder to taste. This refreshing mix is not only delicious but also loaded with vitamins and minerals.