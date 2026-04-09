Try these dishes using jackfruit seeds

Often ignored, jackfruit seeds can be a delicious addition to your meals. These seeds are not just nutritious but also versatile, making them an ideal ingredient for a range of dishes. Loaded with protein and fiber, jackfruit seeds can be a great addition to your diet. Here are five dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of jackfruit seeds.

Dish 1 Jackfruit seed curry delight Jackfruit seed curry is a hearty dish that pairs well with rice or flatbreads. The seeds are boiled until soft and then cooked with a mix of spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander. The addition of coconut milk gives the curry a creamy texture, while enhancing its flavor profile. This dish is not just filling but also an excellent source of plant-based protein.

Dish 2 Roasted jackfruit seed snack Roasting jackfruit seeds is a simple way to prepare a crunchy snack. After boiling them until tender, toss the seeds with olive oil and your choice of spices, such as paprika or garlic powder. Roast in the oven until golden brown for a satisfying crunch. These roasted seeds make for an ideal snack to munch on anytime.

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Dish 3 Jackfruit seed hummus twist For a unique twist on traditional hummus, try using jackfruit seeds as the base ingredient. Simply blend boiled jackfruit seeds with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. This creamy hummus can be served with pita bread or fresh vegetables for dipping. It offers a different flavor profile than regular chickpea hummus, while retaining its nutritional benefits.

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Dish 4 Jackfruit seed stir-fry fusion Incorporating jackfruit seeds into stir-fry dishes adds both texture and nutrition. Start by boiling the seeds until tender before adding them to your favorite vegetable stir-fry mix with soy sauce or tamari for flavoring. The result is an easy-to-make meal that combines the crunchiness of vegetables with the hearty nature of jackfruit seeds.