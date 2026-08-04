Got gram flour? Try these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Gram flour, or besan, is a staple in many kitchens across the globe. Its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes. From savory snacks to sweet treats, gram flour can be used to make delicious meals that are easy to prepare and budget-friendly. Here are five delightful dishes you can whip up with gram flour, each offering a unique taste and texture.
Dish 1
Crispy gram flour pancakes
Crispy gram flour pancakes are a popular breakfast option in many households.
To prepare these, mix gram flour with water, spices, and chopped vegetables, like onions or spinach.
Cook the batter on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are not only tasty but also filling, making them an ideal start to your day.
Dish 2
Spicy gram flour fritters
Spicy gram flour fritters are a favorite snack for tea time or parties.
To make these, mix gram flour with spices like cumin and chili powder, and add chopped potatoes or cauliflower.
Shape the mixture into small balls and deep fry until crispy.
These fritters are best enjoyed hot with chutney or sauce.
Dish 3
Sweet gram flour halwa
Sweet gram flour halwa is a delightful dessert loved by many.
For this dish, roast gram flour in ghee until it turns aromatic and golden brown.
Add sugar and water to create a syrupy consistency.
Garnish with nuts, like almonds or cashews, for added flavor and texture.
Dish 4
Nutritious gram flour flatbreads
Nutritious gram flour flatbreads make for an excellent accompaniment to curries or can be eaten on their own with yogurt or pickles.
Simply knead the dough using gram flour, water, salt, and oil, and roll it into flat rounds before cooking them in a skillet till they puff up slightly.
Dish 5
Flavorful gram flour curry
Flavorful gram flour curry is an innovative way to enjoy this ingredient beyond its traditional uses.
Start by preparing a base of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like turmeric and coriander powder.
Add water along with roasted gram flour to thicken the curry, stirring continuously until you reach the desired consistency.
Serve hot over steamed rice or alongside bread for a wholesome meal experience.