Handvo is an ideal breakfast dish: Here's why

Handvo is a traditional Gujarati dish that combines rice, lentils, and vegetables into a savory cake. This nutritious breakfast option is not just filling but also offers a unique taste. It is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal start to the day for those looking to maintain energy levels. Including handvo in your morning routine can be a delicious way to enjoy a healthy meal.

Ingredients Ingredients for a nutritious start To make handvo, you will need rice, split urad dal, chana dal, yogurt, and vegetables such as spinach or bottle gourd. These ingredients provide essential nutrients like protein from lentils and vitamins from the vegetables. The fermentation process also enhances digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Preparation Preparation tips for best results Soak the rice and lentils overnight to ensure proper fermentation. Blend them with yogurt into a smooth batter. Add grated vegetables for added texture and nutrition. Bake or steam the mixture until it forms a golden crust on the outside while remaining soft inside.

Benefits Health benefits of Handvo Handvo is rich in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full longer than other breakfasts. It also provides essential amino acids from lentils, which are important for muscle repair and growth. The low glycemic index makes it suitable for those managing blood sugar levels.