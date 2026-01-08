Handvo is an ideal breakfast dish: Here's why
What's the story
Handvo is a traditional Gujarati dish that combines rice, lentils, and vegetables into a savory cake. This nutritious breakfast option is not just filling but also offers a unique taste. It is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal start to the day for those looking to maintain energy levels. Including handvo in your morning routine can be a delicious way to enjoy a healthy meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients for a nutritious start
To make handvo, you will need rice, split urad dal, chana dal, yogurt, and vegetables such as spinach or bottle gourd. These ingredients provide essential nutrients like protein from lentils and vitamins from the vegetables. The fermentation process also enhances digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Preparation
Preparation tips for best results
Soak the rice and lentils overnight to ensure proper fermentation. Blend them with yogurt into a smooth batter. Add grated vegetables for added texture and nutrition. Bake or steam the mixture until it forms a golden crust on the outside while remaining soft inside.
Benefits
Health benefits of Handvo
Handvo is rich in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full longer than other breakfasts. It also provides essential amino acids from lentils, which are important for muscle repair and growth. The low glycemic index makes it suitable for those managing blood sugar levels.
Variations
Variations to suit your taste
You can customize handvo by adding different vegetables like carrots or peas according to your preference. Spices like cumin seeds or mustard seeds can be added for extra flavor without compromising its health benefits. Experimenting with these variations allows you to enjoy this dish while reaping its nutritional advantages.