5 recipes for healthy baking using einkorn flour

Einkorn flour, the ancient grain, is making a comeback in modern kitchens. With its unique nutritional profile and distinct flavor, einkorn flour can be an interesting alternative to regular flours. Using this versatile ingredient, you can whip up some delightful bakes that are both tasty and healthy. Here are five delicious bakes you can make with einkorn flour, each offering a unique twist on classic recipes.

Dish 1 Einkorn banana bread delight Einkorn banana bread is a nutritious take on the classic. The nutty flavor of einkorn pairs perfectly with the sweetness of ripe bananas, making for a moist and flavorful loaf. To make this bread, mash ripe bananas and mix them with einkorn flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 60 minutes until golden brown. This bread is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

Dish 2 Nutty einkorn cookies For those who love cookies with a hint of nuttiness, einkorn cookies are just the thing. Mix einkorn flour with chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract to make the dough. Shape into small balls and flatten slightly before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 12 minutes. These cookies are chewy and flavorful, making them an ideal treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Dish 3 Fluffy einkorn pancakes Einkorn pancakes are light and fluffy, yet packed with nutrients. Combine einkorn flour with milk or plant-based alternatives, baking powder, and a dash of salt to prepare the batter. Cook on a hot griddle until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip to cook the other side briefly. Serve these pancakes warm with maple syrup or fresh fruits for a wholesome breakfast option.

Dish 4 Savory einkorn flatbreads Savory einkorn flatbreads make a great accompaniment to soups or salads. Mix einkorn flour with water, olive oil, and a pinch of salt to knead a smooth dough. Roll out thinly and cook on a hot skillet until lightly browned on both sides. These flatbreads have a subtle nutty flavor that goes well with various dishes.