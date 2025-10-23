5 street breakfasts every Indian must try

India's street breakfasts are a delicious way to start your day, and they're not just dosas! From the heart of Mumbai to the lanes of Kolkata , every region has its own specialty that reflects its culture and flavors. These breakfasts are not just tasty but also affordable, giving you a taste of local life. Here are five unique Indian street breakfasts that will tantalize your taste buds.

Dish 1 Poha: A light and flavorful start Poha is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India, especially Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is made from flattened rice, cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. This dish is light yet filling and is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice for an extra zing. Poha is usually served with sev or bhujia for added crunch.

Dish 2 Chole bhature: A hearty delight Chole bhature is a North Indian classic breakfast that combines spicy chickpea curry with soft, fluffy bread (bhature). This dish is particularly famous in Delhi and Punjab. The combination of chole's robust flavors with the mildness of bhature makes it a favorite among many. It is usually served with pickles and onions on the side.

Dish 3 Idli vada: South India's savory duo Idli vada is a South Indian breakfast combo that is loved for its simplicity and taste. Idlis are steamed rice cakes that are soft and spongy, while vadas are deep-fried lentil doughnuts that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Both are served with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor.

Dish 4 Misal pav: A spicy morning treat A spicy breakfast from Maharashtra, misal pav consists of a spicy curry (misal) served with bread rolls (pav). The curry is made with sprouted lentils, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and spices like garam masala or goda masala. Misal pav is garnished with farsan (crunchy snacks) and served with lemon wedges to balance the heat.