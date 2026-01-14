If you like horse gram, these recipes are perfect

Kulith, or horse gram, is a versatile legume that is a staple in many vegetarian cuisines. Rich in protein and fiber, kulith makes an excellent ingredient for wholesome meals. Its earthy flavor can be used in a variety of dishes, making it an ideal choice for those who want to add nutrition to their diet. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the goodness of kulith.

Dish 1 Kulith dal with spinach Kulith dal with spinach is a nutritious dish that combines the earthy taste of horse gram with the freshness of spinach. Cooked with spices like cumin and turmeric, this dal is both flavorful and healthy. The addition of spinach adds iron and vitamins to the dish, making it a great option for anyone looking to boost their nutrient intake. Serve it with rice or flatbread for a complete meal.

Dish 2 Spicy kulith curry Spicy kulith curry is a must-try for spice lovers. This dish has horse gram cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy with a medley of spices such as coriander and chili powder. The bold flavors are balanced by the natural nuttiness of kulith. Pair this curry with steamed rice or millet bread to enjoy its full flavor.

Dish 3 Kulith upma with vegetables Kulith upma is a savory breakfast or snack option that mixes roasted horse gram flour with vegetables such as carrots and peas. Lightly spiced with mustard seeds and green chilies, this dish is quick to prepare and can be enjoyed any time of the day. It's an excellent way to incorporate kulith into your diet without compromising on taste or texture.

Dish 4 Tangy kulith salad A tangy kulith salad is refreshing and nutritious at the same time. It has boiled horse gram tossed with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and lemon juice dressing. This salad not only offers a burst of flavors but also provides essential nutrients like vitamin C from fresh vegetables. It goes well as an accompaniment to any main course or can be eaten alone as a light meal option.