Start your day sweet with this rice flour-based delicacy

Pitha is a traditional breakfast dish from Assam and Odisha, which is also very popular in Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The rice flour-based delicacy comes in many forms. This dish is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of these states, and it offers a taste of the unique flavors of that particular region. Here is how you can make this traditional breakfast delight.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare the sweet version of pitha, you will need rice flour, water, jaggery or sugar for sweetness, and a pinch of salt. For the filling, grated coconut and sesame seeds are commonly used. These ingredients are easily available in local markets and provide an authentic taste to the dish.

Preparation steps Step-by-step preparation guide Start by mixing rice flour with water to form a smooth dough. Divide the dough into small balls, and flatten them into discs. Prepare the filling by mixing grated coconut with jaggery or sugar. Place the filling on each disc, and fold it over to form semi-circular shapes. Steam these shaped pithas until they become soft and cooked through.

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Serving tips Serving suggestions for best experience Once prepared, serve these pithas warm with a side of tea or coffee for an authentic regional breakfast experience. They can also be enjoyed as snacks throughout the day, due to their versatility in taste and texture. Adding fresh fruits or nuts can enhance their nutritional value while complementing their natural sweetness.

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