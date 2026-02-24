Turmeric + mint: 5 recipes of this interesting combo

Turmeric and mint are two of the most popular ingredients in many cuisines and traditional medicines. While turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, mint is known for its refreshing taste and aroma. Together, they can create a powerful combination that not only enhances the flavor of dishes but also provides health benefits. Here are some ways to use turmeric and mint together in your cooking.

Drink 1 Golden mint tea infusion Golden mint tea is a soothing drink that combines the goodness of turmeric with the freshness of mint. To make this tea, steep fresh mint leaves in hot water, add a pinch of turmeric powder, and sweeten with honey if desired. This drink can be enjoyed hot or cold and makes for an excellent digestive aid while providing anti-inflammatory benefits.

Dish 1 Turmeric mint rice delight Turmeric mint rice is a colorful and fragrant dish that elevates plain rice. Cook basmati rice with turmeric powder for color, and add fresh mint leaves towards the end for an aromatic touch. This dish goes well with lentils or vegetables, and makes for a nutritious meal option.

Dressing 1 Refreshing turmeric mint salad dressing A salad dressing with turmeric and mint can add a zesty twist to your greens. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, grated ginger, a pinch of turmeric powder, chopped fresh mint leaves, salt, and pepper to taste. This dressing not only adds flavor but also enhances the nutritional profile of your salads.

Soup 1 Spiced minty turmeric soup Spiced minty turmeric soup is perfect for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil, add diced vegetables like carrots or potatoes, and stir in ground cumin seeds followed by vegetable broth. Add turmeric powder for color and flavor, and finish with chopped mint leaves before serving hot.