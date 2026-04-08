5 delicious ways to cook with turmeric

Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice, has been a staple in African cuisine for centuries. Its earthy flavor and bright color make it a favorite in many traditional dishes across the continent. From savory stews to aromatic rice, turmeric adds depth and richness to these recipes. Here are five African dishes that showcase the unique ways turmeric is used in cooking, highlighting its versatility and cultural significance.

Dish 1 Moroccan vegetable tagine A traditional Moroccan dish, vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew prepared in a conical pot called a tagine. The dish is loaded with vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and zucchini, and flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. The addition of turmeric gives the stew its signature golden hue, while enhancing its earthy flavor. It is usually served with couscous or bread.

Dish 2 Nigerian jollof rice Jollof rice is a popular West African dish loved for its rich taste and vibrant color. In Nigeria, the dish is prepared with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, including turmeric. The spice gives the rice its characteristic warmth and depth of flavor. Jollof rice is usually served at celebrations and gatherings, making it a staple of Nigerian cuisine.

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Dish 3 Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot) Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew that packs a punch with its bold flavors from berbere spice mix, which includes turmeric. The stew is made with red lentils cooked until tender in a spicy sauce made from onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes. Turmeric adds to the stew's color and flavor profile, making it a comforting dish often eaten with injera bread.

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Dish 4 Ghanaian palm nut soup Palm nut soup is a staple in Ghanaian cuisine, prepared with palm nuts as the base ingredient. The soup is thickened with ground nuts and flavored with spices, including turmeric. The addition of turmeric gives the soup its vibrant color and enhances its overall taste. It is commonly eaten with fufu or rice balls, making it a hearty meal option.