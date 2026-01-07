Stay warm and stylish with tweed skirts

Tweed skirts make for a perfect choice for the African winter, giving you warmth and style. The fabric, which is known for its durability and classic appeal, can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Be it casual outings or formal events, tweed skirts can be your go-to option. Here are five ways to style them this winter season.

Tip 1 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make for a perfect match with tweed skirts, adding an extra layer of warmth and style. The combination is especially good for colder days when you want to stay warm but still look chic. Go for neutral colors like black or brown to keep the look cohesive. This pairing can be worn both casually and formally, depending on the top you choose.

Tip 2 Layer with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are perfect for layering over tweed skirts in winter. They add warmth and create a relaxed silhouette that is both comfortable and fashionable. Go for sweaters in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the skirt's texture. This style is perfect for casual outings or relaxed office environments.

Tip 3 Combine with tights for extra warmth Adding tights under your tweed skirt is a practical way to stay warm without compromising on style. Opt for opaque tights in neutral shades that match your outfit's color scheme. This trick not only keeps you warm but also gives an added dimension to your look by adding another layer of texture.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessories like scarves and hats can amp up the style quotient of a tweed skirt ensemble while keeping you warm in the chilly weather. Scarves in complementary colors or patterns can add visual interest, while hats like berets or wide-brimmed ones add sophistication. These accessories can be easily mixed and matched with different outfits.