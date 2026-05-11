Go chic with these twist hairstyles!

Twist hairstyles have always been a go-to for those looking for an elegant yet easy-to-maintain hairdo. These styles are perfect for any occasion, be it a formal event or a casual outing. With twists, you can play with textures and volumes, giving you a versatile look without much effort. Here are five chic twist hairstyles that can amp up your elegance without taking too much time.

#1 Classic rope twist updo The classic rope twist updo is perfect for formal occasions. It involves twisting two sections of hair around each other and pinning them at the back of the head. This style gives a polished look and keeps hair out of the face, making it perfect for weddings or office meetings. Using bobby pins and hairspray can keep this style intact all day long.

#2 Side twist ponytail The side twist ponytail is a fun, flirty take on the classic ponytail. By adding a twist on one side of the head, this hairstyle gives an element of interest while keeping it simple. This style is perfect for casual outings or a day at work, giving you a neat appearance without much effort.

Advertisement

#3 Double twist crown braid The double twist crown braid is an intricate-looking hairstyle that is surprisingly easy to achieve. It involves creating two twists on either side of the head and braiding them together at the back, resembling a crown. This elegant style is perfect for special occasions like proms or parties, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Advertisement

#4 Twisted half-up hairstyle The twisted half-up hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair down but still look polished. By twisting small sections from both sides of the head and pinning them at the back, this style adds texture and volume without sacrificing comfort. It is ideal for everyday wear or casual events.