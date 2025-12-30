Love banana? You must try these snacks from Uganda

Uganda's diverse culinary scene is famous for its unique banana-based snacks, which are an integral part of the country's culture. These snacks are not just delicious but also provide a glimpse into the traditional Ugandan lifestyle. From savory to sweet, the banana snacks are made with locally grown varieties, making them a staple in every household. Here are five popular Ugandan banana snacks you must try.

#1 Matoke: A staple delight Matoke is a staple dish in Uganda, prepared with green bananas. The bananas are peeled, steamed, and mashed to form a soft, comforting dish. Usually served with vegetables or sauces, matoke is relished by many as part of their daily meals. Its versatility makes it a popular choice for both locals and visitors wanting to experience authentic Ugandan cuisine.

#2 Kamatore: Sweet banana treat Kamatore is a sweet snack made from ripe bananas mixed with sugar and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. The mixture is then baked until it forms a chewy texture similar to fudge. This delightful treat can be enjoyed on its own or paired with tea or coffee for an afternoon pick-me-up. Kamatore showcases the natural sweetness of Ugandan bananas in every bite.

#3 Banana chips: Crunchy snack option Banana chips are a popular crunchy snack made from thinly sliced green or ripe bananas that are fried until crispy. They are seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor and can be found at local markets across Uganda. These chips make for an excellent on-the-go snack option that satisfies cravings for something crunchy and savory.

#4 Ekitobero: Traditional banana porridge Ekitobero is a traditional Ugandan porridge made from mashed ripe bananas mixed with water or milk until smooth. It is often sweetened with sugar or honey and flavored with vanilla extract or cardamom powder for extra warmth. This comforting porridge is usually eaten as breakfast by many Ugandans who appreciate its simplicity and nutritional value.