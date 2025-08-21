You must explore these stunning waterfalls in Karnataka

Karnataka is famous for its beautiful landscapes and natural beauty. One of the many attractions of the southern state are its stunning waterfalls, which provide the perfect opportunity for a thrilling hike. The hikes will not only give you a chance to see the majestic falls up close but also to get lost in the lush green surroundings. Whether you're an experienced hiker or just a nature lover, these waterfall hikes will be unforgettable.

#1 Jog Falls: A majestic cascade Jog Falls, one of India's tallest waterfalls, is situated on the Sharavathi River. The trek to Jog Falls provides breathtaking views of the falling water from multiple perspectives. The trek winds through thick forests and rocky terrains, rendering it difficult and delightful. Tourists can walk around different paths that lead to viewpoints providing stunning views of the falls diving from a height of 253 meters.

#2 Abbey Falls: A picturesque retreat Abbey Falls is tucked amid coffee plantations near Madikeri in Coorg district. The hike to Abbey Falls isn't very difficult and is ideal for beginners. As you walk through lush greenery and small streams, you'll be welcomed by the view of water gushing down amid verdant surroundings. The chirping of birds adds to the quietude of this picture-perfect retreat.

#3 Shivanasamudra Falls: Twin wonders Shivanasamudra Falls is made up of two parts, Gaganachukki and Bharachukki, on Kaveri River. The trek here allows you to witness these twin beauties from up close. As Gaganachukki has a rough terrain with steep cliffs, Bharachukki is easily accessible with steps going down to viewing platforms near the base.