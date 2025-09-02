Healthy and tasty: Sesame seed recipes

Sesame seeds, indispensable in several African cuisines, provide rich flavor and nutritional benefits. Loaded with calcium, iron and magnesium, they make a great addition to your daily meals. These recipes will help you incorporate sesame seeds into your diet effortlessly, enhancing the taste of dishes while boosting health.

Dish 1 Sesame seed porridge delight Sesame seed porridge is a favorite breakfast option in many African regions. To prepare this dish, grind sesame seeds into a fine powder and combine with water/plant-based milk. Cook the mixture on low flame until it thickens to your liking. Add sweeteners like honey or natural sugar for taste. This porridge is not just filling, but also gives you a good energy boost for the day.

Dish 2 Nutty sesame seed salad A nutty sesame seed salad can serve as a refreshing accompaniment to any meal. Toss in fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce with some roasted sesame seeds for added crunch and flavor. Dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice for a zesty touch. The fusion of fresh produce with nutty sesame seeds makes this salad both nutritious and filling.

Dish 3 Savory sesame seed soup Savory sesame seed soup is another delightful way to enjoy these nutritious seeds. Start by roasting the sesame seeds till they turn golden brown, then blend them into a paste with garlic and onions. Add vegetable broth and simmer till the flavors meld together beautifully. This soup is hearty enough to serve as a main course or as an appetizer before the dinner.

Dish 4 Crispy sesame seed crackers Crispy sesame seed crackers make for an excellent snack or accompaniment to soups and salads. Simply mix flour with ground sesame seeds, salt, and water to form dough; roll it out thinly before cutting into desired shapes. Bake until golden brown for crunchy crackers that pair well with dips or cheese spreads.