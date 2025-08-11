Surprising ways to cook with scallions

Scallions, which we often limit to a garnish, have so much more to give. These green onions can be used in more ways than you can imagine, adding flavor and depth to your dishes. By playing around with their versatility, you can discover new dimensions of cooking, beyond the usual. Here's a look at some innovative ways to use scallions in your meals.

Infused oil Scallion-infused oil for cooking Creating scallion-infused oil is an excellent way to introduce subtle onion flavors into your dishes. For this, gently heat chopped scallions with olive or vegetable oil until they release their aroma. Strain the mixture, and store it in a bottle to use later. This infused oil can be drizzled over salads, used as a base for stir-fries, or added to pasta dishes for an extra layer of flavor.

Pesto twist Scallion pesto as a sauce alternative Scallion pesto is a unique twist on the classic basil version. Simply blend fresh scallions with nuts (like almonds or walnuts), Parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. This vibrant green sauce can be used as a spread on your sandwich or a topping for grilled vegetables and pasta. The sharpness of the scallions is an exciting contrast to the creamy texture of traditional pesto.

Pickling method Pickled scallions for tangy accents Pickling scallions is another creative way to use their flavor profile. Slice them thinly and immerse them in vinegar with sugar and salt until they soften and absorb the tangy brine. These pickled scallions make an excellent addition to tacos or grain bowls, adding acidity that balances richer ingredients.