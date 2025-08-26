Love dandelion? You'll enjoy these soups

Often overlooked, dandelion leaves make for a nutritious addition to your diet. They are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, providing a slightly bitter taste that can elevate various dishes. However, if you're new to cooking with dandelion leaves, soups make the perfect starting point to try them. Here are four creative soup recipes that include these leafy greens into delectable meals.

Dish 1 Creamy dandelion and potato soup This creamy soup marries the earthy taste of dandelion leaves with the comforting texture of potatoes. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft. Add diced potatoes and vegetable broth and let them simmer until the potatoes are tender. Stir in chopped dandelion leaves and cook for a few more minutes. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy consistency.

Dish 2 Dandelion leaf minestra A twist on the classic minestrone, this version uses dandelion leaves for an extra punch of nutrition. Start by cooking onions, carrots, and celery in olive oil until softened. Add canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, pasta shells/small noodles of choice, and chopped dandelion leaves. Simmer until the pasta is cooked through. Finish off with salt and pepper before serving.

Dish 3 Spicy lentil and dandelion soup For those who like a bit of heat in their meals, this spicy lentil soup is perfect. Saute onions with cumin seeds until fragrant before adding red lentils and water or vegetable broth to the pot. Once the lentils are cooked through (about 20 minutes), stir in chopped dandelions along with chili flakes or powder according to taste preference.